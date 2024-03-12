Charlie Sebastian Moxon, 36, of Golwg Y Castell, was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court facing a series of offences from Drefach Velindre on January 13.

Moxon was charged with affray, two offences of criminal damage, and charges of common assault of an emergency worker and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was accused of causing more than £5,000-worth of damage to a woman’s converted barn in Drefach Velindre, as well as damage worth £50 to a man’s Toyota.

Both of the assaulting emergency worker charges related to alleged attacks on two police officers.

Moxon had been granted bail in the magistrates’ court, and was due to attend Swansea Crown Court on March 11 to enter his pleas.

However Stuart John, representing the defendant, told the court that Moxon hadn’t attended and that he was unable to reach him.

Judge Paul Thomas KC issued a bench warrant for Moxon’s arrest.