The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after a number of snakes and chickens were found dead in Pembrokeshire last Friday.

A total of 27 snakes and four chickens were found in boxes and bags at Green Lane in Waterston, between Neyland and Milford Haven, before being pronounced dead.

RSPCA Cymru were informed that some of the snakes also found in a pillow cases.

On Friday evening the animals were sent to Greenacres Animal Rescue and following attempts to warm them up, they were all confirmed dead.

Greenacres had already issued a statement on the incident.

The animals were then collected by RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rohan Barker on Saturday (March 9) and were taken to RSPCA Llys Nini Animal Centre.

“The snakes ranged from one foot to 17 feet in length and were all in various forms of decomposition,” said RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben.

“I believe all the snakes are of a constrictor type. There were also four dead white chickens found alongside the snakes that I believe were most likely food for the larger snakes.

“I think I can honestly say this is one of the worst things I've dealt with in 25 years. It is very sad to think that these poor snakes could have been suffering for some time.

“This must have been awful for the person who found them, and we’d like to thank them along with the council, Greenacres Animal Rescue and the RSPCA Llys Nini Branch.”

Inspector Hogben has since launched an appeal to arrange post mortems on the snakes and discover the cause of their death.

Hogben added: “We really would appreciate anyone with any information or any dash cam/doorbell footage to get in touch.”

This year is the RSPCA’s 200th anniversary and the charity is determined to create a “better world for every animal.”

To help the RSPCA with their appeal for information you can contact RSPCA Inspectorate Appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and callers can quote log number 01233065.