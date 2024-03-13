Due to a revised tendering process Richards Brothers will run the service on the T11 route, between Fishguard and Haverfordwest, via St Davids, commercially.

It will only provide a three hourly service between Haverfordwest and St Davids.

Because the new commercial T11 timetable will create ‘a significant gap in service for residents’, Pembrokeshire County Council has said that it plans procure a revised T11 service.

This council subsidised service will ‘maintain the provision between Fishguard and St Davids, provide through journeys between Fishguard and Haverfordwest via St Davids and fill gaps in the commercial timetable’.

However, it looks likely that there will be fewer journeys running between Fishguard, St Davids and Haverfordwest despite the instatement of a second service.

A report to cabinet on the subject last month said that this procurement may result in two operators providing the T11 service. This could result a negative impact on travellers if tickets are not interchangeable between the commercial and subsidised operators.

The report goes on to say that there will be some changes to the current timetable, including the loss of some through journeys between Fishguard and Haverfordwest via St Davids. However, services at peak times providing journeys to work and school will be maintained.

The council aims to get the subsidised contract in place to start on April 2 so there will be no gaps in service.

From 2 April, the 410 service and part of the T11 route will be operated commercially, with reduced Council oversight of these services.

This is a particular risk for the T11 service, as we have yet to complete the procurement process for the revised service.

We will work closely with the commercial operator of the T11 service and the operator who is awarded the contract for the subsidised service to promote a seamless service along this route.