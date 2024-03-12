Samuel Evans, of Rhydargaeau, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was accused of having 29.01 ounces (around 822 grams) of cannabis at an address on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on November 9.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, and on March 7 the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Evans was granted bail, and will next appear in court for sentence on March 21.