A HAVERFORDWEST woman has been accused of making a false report to the police.
Sian Davies, 56, of Harrier Road, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court charged with committing an act with the intent to pervert the course of public justice.
Davies was alleged to have made a false report to the police in Haverfordwest on October 17, 2022.
No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 6.
The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court, and Davies was granted bail. She will next appear in court on April 5.
