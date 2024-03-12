A MAN has been accused of encouraging underage girls to carry out sex acts.
William John, 57, of Orchard Park in Laugharne, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 7.
He was charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child and two offences of attempting to cause the sexual exploitation of a child aged between 13 and 17.
It was alleged that the defendant asked the underage girls to masturbate.
The alleged offences were said to have taken place between October and November 2021.
The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court. John was granted bail, and will return to court to enter his pleas on April 8.
