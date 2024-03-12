Live Town left flooded after River Teifi bursts its banks - LIVE Flooding Natural Resources Wales Weather Cardigan West Wales By Tom Moody Share There is flooding in Cardigan as the River Teifi has burst its banks. Natural Resources Wales has issued flood warnings and alerts across the region. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here