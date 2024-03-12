Cleaning expert Nancy Emery at Tap Warehouse and Drench has shared when we should start cleaning our homes this spring and which areas we should start cleaning first.

If you’re looking to organise your home or clean it from top to bottom, here are some tips.

When should you start spring cleaning your home?





The first day of spring is Wednesday, March 20 so Nancy Emery at Tap Warehouse and Drench says it’s ideal to get started in the first weekend of spring (March 23 and 24).

Alternatively, Brits could wait until the clocks go back on March 31 and start their spring cleaning in April with an extra hour of daylight offering more time to get organised.

How to get rid of mould in your home

Where should you start spring cleaning?





Nancy advises starting your spring cleaning in the wet areas of the house as they receive the most foot traffic and take the longest to clean.

She says cleaning your kitchen can feel like a big task that needs lots of different cleaning products, however, stocking up on white vinegar, lemons and baking soda will have you well on the way when it comes to cleaning your kitchen counters, taps, fridge, bin and even your oven.

How to use lemons and baking soda to clean your kitchen

Nancy shared some tips for cleaning these parts of your kitchen with the three cleaning products.

Lemon juice can be used to clean around your home (Image: Canva)

Oven

Remove the oven racks and put them in an empty tub. Sprinkle baking soda over them and spray with white vinegar to create a foam that removes any grease.

Leave the racks to soak in hot water overnight and then scrub away any grime left on the racks with a sponge or towel in the morning.

Rinse with cool water and dry them before placing them back in your oven.

Countertops

Squeeze lemon juice on top of stains on your countertops and let it sit for a couple of minutes. Don’t let it sit for more than two minutes as lemon is acidic.

Add baking soda on top and use a damp cloth to scrub away the stain.

The expert says you shouldn’t try this on a marble worktop as it could etch it.

Taps

Taps can develop stubborn limescale over time especially if you live in an area with hard water.

Use a 75/25 solution of lemon juice and water and gently scrub the solution on the tap with a soft sponge.

Leave it to dissolve the limescale deposits for 30 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with water.

How to prevent condensation in your home

How to use white vinegar, lemon and bicarbonate of soda to clean your bathroom

The second wet area in your home is the bathroom – here are some tips for cleaning it.

Toilet

Squirt toilet cleaner around the toilet rim and leave it while you clean the rest of the bathroom.

After a minimum of 10 minutes, give the bowl a good scrub with a stiff-bristled brush then flush the toilet.

To neutralise any remaining odours, pour a cup of bicarbonate of soda down the bowl (ideally, once a week) or fit an in-cistern cleaner to sanitise it after every use.

Wipe the handle with disinfectant and leave it to work for five minutes before drying.

Mirror

Use a soft microfibre cloth to remove any lingering dust from your mirror.

Then, mix a solution of vinegar and water, spray directly on the glass and let it sit for a minute before wiping it off. The solution can also help stop the mirror steam up while you shower.

Wipe it in a tight S-pattern from top to bottom making sure to cover the entire mirror with just one swipe.

Try not to go back over an area that’s already been wiped.

How to clean radiators with white vinegar

Sweep the outside of your radiators with a slightly damp dusting cloth and then dislodge dust from the inside using a radiator brush.

If you have chrome radiators, gentle cleaning is very important as they are not as hard-wearing as stainless steel. Mild detergents like soapy water are best to use and can get a bright mirrored appearance again.

To tackle any rust spots, a solution of lemon and vinegar can achieve a perfect result. The acid in white vinegar means the rust will disappear easily by rubbing gently.