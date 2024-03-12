A family has paid tribute to their "outstanding and caring" 15-year-old boy who took his own life in Lampeter.
Callum Wright passed away at a location in the Lampeter area on March 1.
In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police, the family of the teenager said they were "struggling to comprehend existing in a world without him".
They said: "As a family, we are utterly devastated. In the days following, we have been overwhelmed with the support shown to us by our community.
“We knew that Callum was an outstanding and caring individual, but we have been profoundly touched by the stories and memories about him that have been shared with us, demonstrating the immense impact he has made on people’s lives.”
Callum’s loved ones have also called for anyone else who is suffering with mental health problems to seek help.
They added: “In the wise words of Callum’s cousin, please, if anyone is suffering in silence please speak up.
“There are many people who care about you and who care about Callum. Forget the stigma, boys should be able to talk to people and not keep it in for themselves."
