Deputy climate change minister, Lee Waters, announced an investment of £1m today, aimed at creating a network of car clubs in rural parts of Wales.

During his visit to a newly funded car club scheme in Llandeilo, Mr Waters said: "Car clubs are an easy and affordable way for people to share use of a car without the cost of owning one.

"Today's funding will create a network of car clubs in rural communities across Wales and I look forward to seeing the real difference that will make in widening transport options and, over time, reducing our carbon emissions."

Predominantly focusing on areas such as Kilgetty, Llandovery, Crymych, Cwnllynfell, Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth and Llandrindod Wells, these car clubs would be a cost-effective alternative for the individuals.

They offer the benefits of a car without the burdens of ownership.

The investment builds on efforts by the Welsh Government to enhance transport accessibility in rural areas, such as the introduction of the Fflecsi bus service.