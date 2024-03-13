A tractor run in the Gwendraeth Valley raised thousands for Hywel Dda Health Board.
The festive event held on December 17 raised an impressive £2,344.11 for the Wish Fund, an appeal run by Hywel Dda Health Charities, with the funds being recently presented.
This appeal enables children and young people living with life-threatening conditions and their families to create unforgettable moments.
Nigel Davies and Anwen Davies, who organised the tractor run, said: "We had an excellent day, so many came to support us, it was overwhelming.
"We had great fun and seeing all the children’s faces was very rewarding."
Rachel Brown, a paediatric palliative care play specialist, said: "A big well done to Anwen, Nigel and team on a successful tractor run.
"Thank you so much for choosing to support the Wish Fund and raising a fantastic amount.
"The funds will help us to continue giving the families we support the opportunity to make magical memories together."
