The plans for a nine-megawatt solar farm at West Farm, Cosheston, near Pembroke Dock were submitted by James Wallwork of One Planet Developments Limited on land adjoining an existing solar farm.

The applicants said the scheme would generate enough power for 2,500 homes.

The scheme, which was then recommended for refusal, was dropped from the February Pembrokeshire County Council planning committee, despite the support of Cosheston Community Council, which says the plans would be a natural rounding-off of the site, with no detrimental impact as it would neighbour the existing solar farm.

It was withdrawn after amended documentation and mitigation plans were received after the publication of committee documents for members.

A supporting statement, through agent Mango Planning & Development Ltd, says the works, together with associated infrastructure, will occupy three fields, the site extending to 9.9 hectares, and would operate for a 40-year period if granted.

“The proposed development would contribute circa 9,337,000 KWh of renewable electricity to the local area, which will typically produce enough green electricity a year to power about 2,500 homes.

“The proposed development is for a temporary 40-year timescale and will be fully reinstated at the end of its operational life. There will be no loss of agricultural land.”

Objections were received from three objectors, citing a visual intrusion of the landscape, the proposal would double the size of the existing solar farm, and on highway safety.

After the latest plans were received it was recommended for conditional approval at the March 12 planning committee meeting.

Moving recommendation, Cllr Brian Hall said: “I think this should be approved, I would move approval; I don’t think it’s doing any harm.”

The application was unanimously approved.