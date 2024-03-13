The concerning figures were disclosed by the charity, indicating a rise to 12,817 incidents across England and Wales, with 614 of these specific to Wales.

With an average of 13 reports a day during the peak seasons of May through August, litter has endangered a significant number of animals.

The data captured many distressing incidents like a hedgehog tangled in barbed wire, a fox cub with litter around its neck, and a Great Black Backed Gull with a leg nearly severed due to old fishing lines.

Family pets like cats and dogs were also found impacted by the litter menace.

Additionally, the RSPCA highlighted one case in Aberdare where a goose was found on January 31 with a can stuck on its mouth.

The Canadian cross greylag goose, spotted near the Dare River, was unable to eat or drink.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Milton located the goose and safely released it from the can.

According to the charity, litter-related reports were highest for foxes, hedgehogs, and deer amongst mammals, and swans, pigeons and gulls among wild birds.

RSPCA anti-litter campaigns manager, Carrie Stones, said: "Our rescuers deal with thousands of avoidable incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter - including hundreds in Wales."

She highlighted the dangers of everyday items like old cans, plastic items, and disposable vapes.

"As we all strive to create a better world for every animal, this could save an animal’s life," she stressed, urging public participation in the Spring Clean Cymru and responsible litter disposal throughout the year.

Angling litter like discarded fishing line, hooks, and plastic netting accounted for around 40 per cent of all litter-related calls to the RSPCA last year.

Most anglers are careful, but negligence by a few is causing severe harm.

Ms. Stones added: "It’s up to every one of us to do our bit in the war against litter."

Biodegradable food litter is a commonly overlooked threat that the RSPCA wanted to highlight.

It often attracts various wildlife, putting them at risk of road traffic collisions.

This year marks the 200th anniversary for the RSPCA.

In its bid to improve the lives of animals, the charity hopes to inspire one million people to join their cause.