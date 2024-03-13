Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell MS and Labour’s counsel general Mick Antoniw spoke about the loss of pensions for 1950s women at the Senedd's plenary session recently.

In the discussion - watched by members of the 1950s women of Pembrokeshire and their supporters - Ms Jewell asked Mr Antoniw about the recent talks with law officers regarding the pension loss of women born in the 1950s.

Mr Antoniw responded, acknowledging the determined efforts of Women Against State Pension Inequality campaigners.

He confirmed that the Welsh Government has been consistently expressing concerns to the UK Government regarding the pensions issue.

These women faced a sudden increase in their state pension age without receiving adequate notice by the Pensions Acts of 1995 and 2011.

In response to this, Ms Jewell affirmed that the UK Government had wronged these women, and it was a 'scandal' that this matter was yet to receive justice.

She said: "I hope, I trust that the ombudsman will recommend awarding payments of the highest level possible".

In addition, Mr Antoniw said: "I think it’s also important that there are posthumous payments that are made".

Following the Senedd session, Jackie Gilderdale & Kay Clarke, founder of 1950s Women of Wales, were invited to a meeting with Rebecca Long Bailey MP, chairperson of the APPG for State Pension Justice.

Pembrokeshire's 1950s women gathered at County Hall last Friday to commemorate International Women’s Day.