Craig Munir, a man in his 30s, saw the structure from afar yesterday (Tuesday, March 12) and believed he saw an alien structure, but it turned out to be a shiny, silver monolith.

Mr Muir told PA News: “When I first saw it, I was a bit taken aback as it looked like some sort of a UFO.

“It seemed like a very fine metallic almost like a surgical steel. The steel structure was almost 10 feet long and looked perfectly levelled and steady, despite the weather being windy.”

According to Mr Muir, the structure looked like it was placed on the hill intentionally by somebody.

“It didn’t seem like it was chucked in there, instead it has been accurately put in the ground,” added Mr Muir.

“However, there were no obvious tracks around it, and one would think that there would be a lot of mess around it, but there wasn’t.”

The mystery monolith has previously been seen in various other locations around the UK and Europe with TikTokers also noticing the structure in Cornwall and in the Isle of Wight.