CARMARTHENSHIRE council has been charged with destroying the habitat of a protected species.
The council was accused of damaging a breeding site of Soprano pipistrelle bats in Llanddowror between May 1 and September 31, 2022.
A charge of damaging or destroying a breeding site of a wild animal of a European protected species was put to the council at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court in a first hearing on March 7.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The council will return to court on April 4 to enter a plea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article