The council was accused of damaging a breeding site of Soprano pipistrelle bats in Llanddowror between May 1 and September 31, 2022.

A charge of damaging or destroying a breeding site of a wild animal of a European protected species was put to the council at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court in a first hearing on March 7.

The council will return to court on April 4 to enter a plea.