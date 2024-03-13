Several areas across the region saw flood alerts and warnings issued with treacherous conditions brought about by the recent rain and winds.

Strand in Cardigan was one of the roads to be waterlogged, although fortunately the water was shallow enough that cars were able to use the road – albeit with some care.

Traffic negotiating Strand in Cardigan. (Image: Castaway Cardigan Ltd)

Other areas, however, were worse affected, including Quay Street car park – where the flooding was more than a foot deep in some areas.

Natural Resources Wales has issued two flood alerts covering the Teifi area – one for the Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan, and another for Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan and Amroth.

“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected,” said a NRW spokesperson.

“Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”

The River Teifi ran over on to the Quay Street car park. (Image: Nick Bolton)

Across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, NRW issued several other flood alerts and warnings.

At the time of writing, two flood warnings remain in place, with a further two having been removed on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the remaining warnings is for the tidal area at Pendine, which covers The Beach Hotel, the post office and adjacent property, Pendine Sands caravan park, as well as the main A4066 Pendine to Amroth coast road.

The slipway and car park at Quay Street were completely submerged. (Image: Nick Bolton)

The other flood warning was issued for the tidal area at Laugharne. This covers the properties along the Grist, Wogan Street and Gosport Street, as well as the A4066 between St Clears and Pendine.

NRW warned of south-westerly winds reaching force six on the Beaufort scale, as well as “moderate” offshore waves.

Ducks enjoying the flooding in Cardigan. (Image: Nick Bolton)

Four flood alerts have been issued across the region, covering the Pembrokeshire coast, the rivers in south Pembrokeshire, the Carmarthenshire coast, and the Ceredigion coast.

Across Wales, NRW has issued – at the time of writing – six flood warnings and 11 flood alerts.