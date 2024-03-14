On March 19, the community will gather for the Pembrokeshire Living Coast event.

The occasion, hosted yearly at the Torch Theatre and in its 12th year, commemorates the region's marine and coastal life.

Attendees can expect revelations as professionals share anecdotal evidence of their interactions with nature and how it positively impacts their health.

Participants will gain insight on how to get more in touch with nature and its proven benefits on wellbeing.

There will be a series of talks, slideshows, and videos to showcase Pembrokeshire's biodiversity.

Local projects will be introduced and ways for one to contribute to their environment will be explored.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8.00, or £6.00 for concessions.

Residents can call the Box Office at 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre's website for more information.