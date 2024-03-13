Live Go-slow on M4 and A4232 protest to cause traffic delays 20mph in Wales Traffic Barry Cardiff Penarth By Kasey Rees Share 20mph protest on M4 25 to 35 cars to stage go-slow protest on A4232 towards Cardiff Protest at Senedd against 20mph speed limits in Wales Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here