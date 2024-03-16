With a population of just over 120,000, Pembrokeshire is one of the quietest yet most beautiful counties in the UK. Unlike big bustling cities like Cardiff, London and Manchester, there isn’t a limitless number of options when it comes to nightclubs, restaurants and theatres.
But one thing west Wales is famous for is its pubs and in this article, we will look at the top 10 most missed pubs in Pembrokeshire that are sadly no longer open.
1) The Royal George, Solva
The Royal George was located on the High Street in Haverfordwest and renowned for its delicious home-made food, warm ambiance and its allowance of dogs inside.
Established in 1780, the pub was a historic landmark in Pembrokeshire which overlooked the Castle Millpond, and of course, the Royal George offered accommodation too.
One of the owners, Barry, passed away in September 2022 and the pub has not been open since.
2) Sir Charles Whetham
Based in Milford Haven, Sir Charles Whetham was a popular place that offered sports matches on TV, live music and a pool table.
Now closed for over a year, the pub is missed by local residents for its excellent Sunday lunch.
3) The Masons Bar and Restaurant
You only need to look at the numerous five-star reviews on Google to see how well-loved The Masons Bar and Restaurant was in Pembrokeshire.
Located in Haverfordwest on Dale Road, it’s hard to forget about the welcoming owners, the healthy-sized portions of food and the dog-friendly beer garden.
4) Cromwells Tavern
Cromwells Tavern seems to have vanished off the internet since closing more than six years ago.
However, locals will always remember the pub for its spot in Pembroke near Pembroke Castle.
5) Welcome Traveller Inn
Welcome Traveller Inn by name and a welcoming traveller inn by nature, this friendly pub used to exist on Tiers Cross in Haverfordwest and was famous for being a wonderful place to socialise and enjoy yummy food.
Equipped with a jukebox, a darts board and pool table, the Welcome Traveller Inn was ideal for those visiting Pembrokeshire for the first time.
6) Starboard
Possibly one of the oldest pubs in Pembrokeshire before its closure a few years ago. The Starboard may have had the same décor for more than 20 years, but it always maintained its reputation for offering tasty lunches and brilliant service in Milford.
7) The Kings Arms
The Kings Arms has only been shut for around a year, though it's undoubtedly a huge miss to the Kidwelly community.
This pub was built in the middle of nowhere, yet that didn’t stop people travelling far and wide to see what the fuss was all about. High quality food and a homely atmosphere, it was difficult to find a better pub prior to its closing.
8) Burts Bar
Burts Bar is another one of those venues that hasn’t left much evidence to prove it’s worth to Pembrokeshire residents when it was open.
Nevertheless, the place was once run by the legendary Burt Paterson who died around ten years ago from cancer before being described by Malcom ‘Mackey’ Evans as "one of the nicest you could meet."
Therefore, if Burt was running this pub in Bridgend Square, you already know it was good.
9) The Drovers Arms
Some of the best pubs are those built away from high streets or squares and The Drovers Arms was the perfect example.
Located in Puncheston, Haverfordwest, this rural village pub provided amazing food, parking for campervans, a holiday cottage and live music.
10) The Tiddly
The Tiddly in Lower Freystrop has been closed for several years now but that doesn’t take away from the great food and drink it once served, not to mention, its fabulous catering for parties and the live music it displayed on the weekend.
