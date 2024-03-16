Three fragments of late Bronze Age socketed axe were found in near Llawhaden by prospector Toby Narbett as well as a small casting jet.

Casting jets were formed at the top of a clay mould filled with metal. They were waste products but retained as reusable metal and are often found in hoards.

Mr Narbett was metal detecting in the field under pasture on January 1, 2022, alongside friend Jake Webster. He found the four fragments at a depth of between 22 and 25 centimetres.

Thet were sent to National Museum Wales where expert Adam Gwilt examined the items and compiled a report.

He concluded that the four fragments were all parts of a socketed axe from the late Bronze Age period that had all been buried in the same pit so constitute a hoard.

The fragments were consistent with other late bronze age remnants found in south and west Wales.

He confirmed that they were made of more than 10 percent precious metal and more than 300 years old so fitted the criteria for treasure.