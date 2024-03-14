Known for their summer season concerts for visitors, the choir was delighted to be invited by the Pop Voices choir - a 150-strong community choir based in the Midlands with two new branches in Pembrokeshire - to join their concert at St Davids Cathedral on February 9.

Cathedral

A packed cathedral audience thoroughly enjoyed the programme of modern and traditional music from the two choirs, culminating in both singing Calon Lan.

£3,500 was raised by Pop Voices for Pembrokeshire charities Patch and GTBaL.

A second invitation to join Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Whitland male voice choirs in a massed voices concert at Folly Farm on St David's Day was enthusiastically taken up.

Combined voices

Following three full scale rehearsals and total ticket pre-sales raising over £7,500 for various charities and good causes, the power of 140 combined voices raised the roof for the audience of 500.

"The evening was a fantastic experience for all involved," said a Tenby Male Choir spokesman

Tenby Male Choir is back to work now on its 2024 repertoire, learning new songs and polishing up old favourites. Their first concert of the summer season will be at St Johns Church in Tenby on Thursday April 18 at 7.30pm.

You can meet the choir, their friends and supporters at their first coffee morning of the year on Friday, March 22 at the Harbwr Bar and Kitchen in Saundersfoot from 10am until noon.