Police were called to an address in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen yesterday (Tuesday, March 12), where a boy was pronounced dead.

Investigations are still ongoing into the teenager’s death, with unconfirmed reports indicating that he may have entered the eastern Cleddau River, near Gilfach Quarry, with a tipper truck.

The incident has been reported to the Health and Safety Executive, with a spokesperson saying: “We are aware of this incident and assisting the Dyfed-Powys Police investigation.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Llŷr from numerous sports clubs that he played for.

A spokesperson for Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club said: “Very sad news yesterday that one of our under-16 players lost his life in a tragic accident. Llŷr Davies was a lovable boy and a friend to everyone.

“The club extends its deepest sympathies to the family and all of his friends.”

Cardigan Town Football Club also sent their condolences to Davies’ loved ones on Facebook, with a spokesperson for the club adding: “Tragic news that one of our past junior players, Llŷr Davies, died in an accident yesterday.

"As a club we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Finally, Aberporth Football Club offered their support in a Facebook post and will hold a one-minute silence for Llŷr before their match this weekend.

A club spokesman said “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of our former junior member and local boy Llŷr Davies, who was tragically killed in an accident yesterday.

“Llŷr was such a lovely, polite and happy young man with his whole life ahead of him. Life is very cruel, and all our thoughts are with Sean, boys & Sara at this heart breaking time."

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Emergency services were called at an address in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen following reports of an incident on private property.

"Sadly, a 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed. H.M Coroner has been advised and due to the nature of the incident, it has also been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”