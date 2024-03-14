During a recent assembly, Lee Waters said: "I can confirm that the electricity power supply has been connected on site by National Grid to the newly installed feeder pillar in readiness for the new traffic signals at A477, Nash Fingerpost junction."

He added: "Our intention is to achieve substantial completion of the new measures, including the installation of permanent traffic signals, by the end of July 2024."

He was asked to provide the update by MS Samuel Kurtz.

The finalisation of street lighting and traffic signals design is still ongoing as well as road safety audits, active travel and environmental engineering solutions.

Mr Waters continued: "The temporary speed limit traffic order process has been completed and new temporary signs for the reduced speed limit for 40mph are now in place on approach to the junction."

He also confirmed that the permanent speed limit order process is ongoing and progressing.

He also said new give way signs have now been installed on the A4075 county side road approaching the junction.