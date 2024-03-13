Portfield Dental Practice will return its General Dental Services contract to Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) on May 31.

Urgent care patients can still access treatment before the practice is decommissioned from the start of June.

Jill Paterson, the Hywel Dda University Health Board's director of primary care, said: “The health board would like to thank patients for the support that they have given to the practice over the years and appreciate the impact that this will have on the local population.

“The health board is working to find a long-term solution which secures this important service for the area as soon as possible.”

The health board is providing registered patients at Portfield Dental Practice information about their ongoing care as they search for a new service provider in the area.

It has also asked patients to avoid calling alternative practices who are receiving an increased number of calls.

Patients who are an NHS patient affiliated with Portfield Dental Practice can contact the Health Board by emailing HDHB.Dental.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or by telephoning 0300 303 8322 extension 4 to be put on a holding list for the new Practice once the service is in place.

For information on how you can access NHS dental care at another practice, please visit hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/services-and-teams/dental or contact the Dental Services Team on HDHB.Dental.hdd@wales.nhs.uk