The excitement will occur at three visitor sites managed by the Park Authority; Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, and Oriel y Parc National Park Discovery Centre in St Davids.

Carew Castle will host the Easter Chick Challenge from March 23 to April 14.

Participants will hunt for Easter chicks hidden around the castle, receiving a tasty prize if successful.

It costs £2 per child to participate, with normal admission charges also applying.

Additionally, Carew Castle will resurrect their much-loved Horrid Histories sessions, sharing frightful stories and repulsive accounts about castle life.

These engaging chats tailored for children will be free with admission, taking place on weekdays between March 25 and April 5 at 11am.

Children must be accompanied.

The Giant Trebuchet Launch at Carew will commence at 2.30pm on April 2, showcasing the remarkable power of this sophisticated medieval siege engine.

The School of Wizards and Witches Magic Academy will hold sessions at 1pm on April 3, 4, and 5.

The sessions cost £6 per person, and the participant must also pay normal castle admission fees.

An exciting Spring Trail will be at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, running from March 23 to April 14.

It will cost £2 per child to join.

Warrior School sessions kick off on March 31 from 11am, where children aged 7 and above can learn about ancient combat methods.

The venue will also become a classroom for Druid Magic sessions on March 27 and April 3 at 11am and 2.30pm, allowing children 6 years and older to discover Druid secrets such as fire lighting, bread making, and face painting at a cost of £7 each.

Meanwhile, the Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre will host craft activities, art exhibitions and the Spring Craft Market will take place on March 30 from 10am to 3pm.

The Lost Words Sensory Trail will run from March 23 to April 7 and costs £4 per child.

Additionally, on March 27 and April 3 from 11am to 3pm, the Wednesday Club! offers creative workshops at a cost of £4 per child.

For comprehensive information on all of the events, visit the respective attraction's website.