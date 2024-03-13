In January, it was announced that the Cardigan branch of Barclays is to close in April.

Now Lloyds Bank, which occupies an imposing building on the town’s High Street, has announced its own closure plans.

When these two branches close, the town will be left with just one main bank, HSBC.

Ceredigion county councillor and Cardigan Town Council member Clive Davies spoke for the townspeople when he said: "Such a shame to hear the news of Lloyds Bank closing is branch in Cardigan.”

He added in his Facebook post: "Another grand looking building to be void of a banking facility.

"I hope that an alternative use could be made of such a building and that we can move ahead to establish a banking hub for the town for counter services."

Lloyds Bank is to close on June 24.

The company has stated that lack of use of the branch is the reason for closure, with the majority of customers managing their money by other means, such as the mobile app, internet banking or telephone.