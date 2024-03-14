Live Crash reported on A40 to A477 roundabout near St Clears Traffic St Clears By Tom Moody Share There's reports of traffic on the St Clears roundabout - where the A40 meets the A477 - due to a crash. The crash is said to be causing traffic delays in the area. Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
