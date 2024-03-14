Live

Crash reported on A40 to A477 roundabout near St Clears

Traffic
St Clears
By Tom Moody

  • There's reports of traffic on the St Clears roundabout - where the A40 meets the A477 - due to a crash.
  • The crash is said to be causing traffic delays in the area.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos