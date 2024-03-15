Fay Jones voiced her support for the Sustainable Power, Renewables, and Construction (SPARC) Alliance during its introduction at Pembrokeshire College.

Ms Jones said: "I was delighted to go to Pembrokeshire College on International Women’s Day to celebrate the excellent work that’s been achieved by all the partners in promoting opportunities for young women.

"Encouraging women into professions like engineering and construction is vital to ensure they have the chance of achieving fantastic well-paid careers in their local area."

The under-secretary highlighted the importance of encouraging women into professions like engineering and construction.

SPARC Alliance partners include local secondary schools, Pembrokeshire College, Floventis Energy, Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, Blue Gem Wind, Port of Milford Haven and RWE Renewables.

Mark Davies of Ledwood championed the initiative’s goals, stating: "The collective aim of SPARC is to promote gender diversity in the underrepresented industries of sustainable power, renewables, and construction.

"As a major employer in the local area, we are keen to do all that we can to encourage females into non-traditional roles."

Hayley Williams, lead for SPARC said: "Pembrokeshire College and Pembrokeshire County Council extend their gratitude to all partners whose unwavering collaboration and support have brought this transformative initiative to fruition, breaking barriers and building a future filled with opportunities for learners."

The Swansea City Deal will support the alliance’s engagement activities.