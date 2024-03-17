The men were accused of assaulting a woman, drink driving, and causing criminal damage.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

GARY DAVIES, 65, of Gilbert Road in Llanelli, admitted assaulting a woman in Llanmiloe.

Davies was charged with assault by beating relating to an incident with a woman on August 18.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

The defendant was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 80 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £100 in compensation and £85 in costs.

WYNDHAM HUGHES, 51, of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, admitted causing more than £2,000 of damage.

Hughes was alleged to have caused damage worth £2,017 to a woman’s property at an address in Lamphey on June 18 last year.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on March 7, Hughes was ordered to pay £340 in compensation, a £120 fine and costs of £85.

ALEXANDER CAMPBELL, 28, of Coombs Road in Milford Haven, admitting damaging the wingmirror and window of a BMW.

Campbell was charged with criminal damage relating to an incident in Milford Haven on March 7. The prosecution alleged that damage worth £677 was caused.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 8.

Campbell was ordered to pay £677 in compensation, as well as a £400 fine and £85 in costs.

OLEKSANDR HERASYMENKO, 31, of North Walk in the Theale area of Reading, got behind the wheel of an Audi TT while drunk.

Herasymenko was driving on The Fan Road in Saundersfoot on March 12 last year. When breathalysed, he recorded having 56 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded not guilty, but on March 11 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court was found guilty.

Herasymenko was fined £415 and was ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £166 surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 16 months.