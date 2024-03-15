The Sunday Times, on Friday (March 15), revealed its Best Places to Live 2024 guide which features 72 locations across the UK, including seven in Wales.

The chosen locations range from the tiny Scottish island of Kerrera and the remote Welsh village of Presteigne (Powys) to big, lively cities such as Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.

Editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, Helen Davies, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds.

"Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.

“These are all places where you can feel grounded as well as upwardly mobile: they have a mature sense of community, lively, supportive high streets and an eye to the future, whether that is eco-friendly measures, transport and regeneration, or imaginative inclusion of new housing.”

The Sunday Times’ expert judges visit all locations and assess factors including schools, transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Davies added: "What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

"That might be fast commutes and high-achieving schools but also clean water to swim in, lively town centres with useful shops, the possibility of earning a living and being part of a friendly community.

“We do consider affordability, though high house prices are no barrier to inclusion - as long as they provide value for money.

"Different people may be looking for different things, but what all our best places have in common is that people love living in them and are proud to call them home.”

North Berwick, East Lothian, was revealed as the overall best place to live in the UK according to The Sunday Times list.

While Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, was listed as the best place to live in Wales.

Seven locations in Wales featured on the UK wide list including one in Pembrokeshire.

The Pembrokeshire town among the best places to live in the UK

The seven Welsh locations among the best places to live in the UK, according to The Sunday Times, are:

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire

Cardigan, Ceredigion

Conwy

Mumbles, Swansea

Narberth, Pembrokeshire

Presteigne, Powys

Vale of Glamorgan

You can see the full Best Places to Live in the UK list from The Sunday Times here.

Narberth

Describing what made Narberth one of the best places to live in the UK, The Sunday Times judges said: "High streets across the UK may be struggling, but not so in Narberth.

"This colourful market town continues its upwardly mobile, upmarket march, with an increasingly turbocharged selection of delis, restaurants and galleries.

"But Narberth is practical and pragmatic, too.

"There's a station, proximity to Pembrokeshire’s magnificent coast, good sports facilities and butchers, bakers and greengrocers on the high street."