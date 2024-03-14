Savers in Haverfordwest has been a feature of the Riverside Quay shopping area in Haverfordwest for many years.

However, the bargain health, home and beauty retailer has announced that the Haverfordwest store will close this summer.

A spokesperson for the retail giant said that it was hoped that the staff from the Haverfordwest store would be able to take up positions at other local Savers outlets.

“We can confirm that our Savers Haverfordwest store will be closing in the summer month,” said the spokesperson.

“We are looking to offer roles to staff at local stores where possible.

“Our customers can also shop our great deals online at Savers.co.uk, locally at Tenby, or in any of our 500 shops nationwide.”

The news of the closure comes as other developments are hoped to bring increased footfall to the riverside area.

Haverfordwest Town Museum will soon open a pop up museum at the former GAME electronic games store at 24-25 Riverside Quay.

This will remain open while ongoing works connected with the £24m Heart of Pembrokeshire levelling-up redevelopment of Haverfordwest, which is expected to last until Spring 2026, progress.

On the opposite bank of the river the Western Quayside development at the site of the former Ocky Whites department store continues apace.

Loungers café bar has been confirmed as the first tenant of the development which is due to be completed later this year.