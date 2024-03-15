Jessie Nicholson, 44, of Marsh Road, had been made the subject of a restraining order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 27 last year.

However, he returned to court after he was “swearing in the presence of members of the public” in Haverfordwest on March 5 – which he was barred from doing under the terms of the order.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on March 7 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Nicholson was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison due to the offence being committed while he was serving a suspended sentence and it was not his first breach of the restraining order.

He must also pay £85 in court costs.