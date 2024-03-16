Harriett Hunt and her dog Joseph, a chocolate working cocker spaniel, competed at the world’s greatest dog show last week.

Harriet and Joseph took part in the young kennel club jumping cup. They had qualified for the semi-finals for this earlier this year.

The pair won the class, taking them through to their final in the main arena at Crufts. “This was Joseph’s first time at Crufts and Harriett’s first time in the main arena,” said proud mum Kerry. “She was so excited, and they both took it all in their stride.” In the final, Joseph came sixth overall in combined heights (small medium intermediate large).

His top ten ranking was a fantastic achievement as he was placed out of hundreds of dogs who spend the year trying to qualify for this one run.

Harriett, who runs the Valley Dog Agility School on Trecwn, also competed with Grace her rescue dog in the young kennel club (YKC) pairs with her friend Mathew Lade and his dog Seren.

The two of them came fourth in the intermediate height concluding a successful week at Crufts.

This was Grace’s second appearance at Cruft. The Greenacres rescue pup won the YKC under 18s intermediate jumping class and came second in the Overall and Reserve competition in 2022.

Harriett and Grace have also been invited by the Kennel club to try out for team GB, a massive achievement and opportunity for them both.

The pair have already represented Team Wales at an international level winning gold at the World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

Harriet and Grace have already competed at a try out weekend for Team GB where they came second overall in intermediate height competing against all the top handlers and dogs in the country.

Harriet is one of the youngest members to be asked to take part in the try outs and she and Grace will be in Derby this weekend for the second stage.

“Harriett is so excited and so proud of her little rescue dog competing against special agility- bred dogs,” said Kerry.

Good luck Harriet and Grace. The Western Telegraph wishes you well.