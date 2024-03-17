William Card, 18, of Oak Meadow in Bishops Castle, Shropshire, was charged with three offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.

Card was accused of taking a Ford Transit without the owner’s consent in Cardigan on August 20 last year.

It was also alleged that he drove the van along Greenfield Row in the town without insurance and while drunk.

When breathalysed, Card recorded having 51 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to each of the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on March 6.

Card was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 14 months and must pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.