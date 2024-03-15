She stated that the action being taken is due to the issue being ‘unparalleled in a UK context’.

Addressing the issue is part of the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government and the Co-operation Agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Back in April 2023, local authorities were invested with the power to impose discretionary council tax premiums on second homes and long-term vacant properties, up to 300 per cent.

From April this year, 18 local authorities have begun applying premiums on one or both property types.

A number of these authorities plan to incrementally increase the percentage charged over a three-year span, leading to the new maximum.

This plan is also targeted at long-term empty properties.

Support has been established for homeowners facing difficulties.

Already in action is the Help to Stay Wales scheme, which was introduced in November 2023.

The scheme provides up to £40m over two years to help keep people and families in their homes during the cost-of-living crisis.

The minister said: "We are acutely conscious of the challenge in finding affordable property, but also of being able to afford to remain in it.

“As part of the Co-operation Agreement, we considered gaps in the mortgage market and our current support for homeownership.

"This work will help all parts of Wales better understand the implications and processes involved in taking forward this groundbreaking work."

In addition, the £50m Empty Homes Grant scheme was implemented last year to bring up to 2,000 long-term empty homes back into occupation.

The Welsh Government has also safeguarded £25m for the 2024/25 budget and deferred £19m of the 2023/24 budget to 2025/26 to maximise the scheme’s impact.

Moreover, the Minister spoke about the progress of the tailored Homebuy offer working with Cyngor Gwynedd and Grwp Cynefin.

The HomeBuy scheme is a part of the Dwyfor second homes and affordability pilot and has already helped 13 families in their homeownership journey.

Sian Gwenllian, a designated member, said: "Through the Co-operation Agreement we are taking action to help people live in their local communities, addressing the high numbers of second homes and short-term lets.

"We have introduced a range of measures that will make a real difference, from new powers on how much council tax can be levied on second homes, to changes to the planning system."

The Government has also made alterations to the planning framework.

Last summer, Cyngor Gwynedd consulted on a proposed direction - reciving more than 4,000 responses -which would mean that those wishing to change residential properties to either second homes or short-term lets would, in future, need planning permission to do so.

The responses will now be used to develop a Consultation Report.