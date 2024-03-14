Stephen Varney, a scrum half for Gloucester, chose to represent Italy, qualifying through his mum's Italian heritage.

Varney hails from Rhoshill and previously played for Crymych RFC.

He has been named in the Italy starting line up to face Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, March 16, kick off at 2.15pm.

The tournament is the first match of the closing round of the Guinness Six Nations 2024, and will decide whether Wales or Italy will receive the wooden spoon.

Head coach Gonzalo Quesada announced the line up for Italy, preparing for their 33rd match against Wales.

Italy team to face Wales: 15 Lorenzo Pani, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Spanish Mirco, 18 Giosuè Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Leonardo Marin.