A group of 12, all above the age of 18, started the Trainee Maintenance Operative Work Ready Programme, their first step towards a job in the engineering industry.

The programme lasting 16 weeks, will equip the group with recognised industry skills and accredited qualifications.

They will then be guaranteed jobs with Altrad Services and be posted at the Valero Refinery in Pembroke.

The Work Ready initiative is a collaboration between the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), a college or training provider, local employers and the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

The ECITB, Pembrokeshire College and Providence Training are delivering the programme, with co-funding from the Welsh Government and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: "The pilot Work Ready programme in Pembrokeshire in 2023 was a big success with all learners who completed the programme gaining employment.

"It shows the real benefits of adopting a collaborative approach."

He continued: "The Pembrokeshire programme further demonstrates the steps the ECITB is taking to grow capacity within the industry and I wish learners the best of luck on their journey to securing jobs with Altrad."

Dr Barry Walters, principal at Pembrokeshire College, added: "It’s great that industry, Pembrokeshire College and the ECITB are once again working together to get individuals into work.

“The 16-week programme represents a fantastic opportunity for the cohort to be directly recruited to work with Altrad upon successful completion.

"The engineering industry is thriving in Pembrokeshire and we are delighted to be part of a programme that provides these opportunities to those looking to upskill and gain employment."

The programme includes a study in health and safety, rigging and mechanical joint integrity and a Level 2 Diploma in Performing Engineering Operations or an equivalent qualification.

Tony Jester, executive vice president of operations at Altrad, said: "The Teesside pilot enabled trainees to acquire essential skills and knowledge, equipping them for roles within the engineering construction industry."

Donna Mulvihill, head of learning & development at Altrad, said: "I am pleased that the programme’s triumph has prompted the expansion and replication of the model in other areas, underscoring its effectiveness as a scalable solution to address regional skills gaps and build a sustainable talent pipeline for the future."

Work Ready programmes are being run in diverse areas like the Vale of Glamorgan, Cumbria, Hampshire and Teesside to address skills gaps in the engineering construction industry and prepare for an increase in demand for workers.

ECITB’s Labour Forecasting Tool predicts an increase of 28 per cent in the industry by 2028.