Pembrokeshire County Council licensing officers, alongside Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) Enforcement officers and the council's integrated transport unit, inspected taxis and buses after they dropped learners at the college.

The checks resulted in five vehicle licences being suspended for not complying with standards.

Despite this, all large passenger carrying vehicles, including buses and coaches, passed the inspections with no reported faults.

This operation echoes a similar one that was conducted at Portfield School in late January.

On that day, 26 vehicles were examined, and four of them were suspended due to licence infractions.

When a vehicle is suspended, all faults must be taken care of before the suspension can be lifted, an action often completed on the very day to prevent disruption.

Penalties will be issued if a passenger attendant is found travelling without the necessary badge.

Cabinet member for housing operations and regulatory services Cllr Michelle Bateman said: "Ensuring all our learners are transported safely is of utmost importance and this partnership work is just one aspect of that.

"I am pleased that our licensing officers, along with those from the DVSA and Police will be continuing these spot checks on a regular basis and providing assurance to parents that their children are protected."

If any member of the public has concerns or complaints regarding school taxi transport in Pembrokeshire, they should reach out to licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.