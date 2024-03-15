Andrew Alden, 58, of Lon Carreg Bica in the Birchgrove area of Swansea, was charged with driving without due care and attention.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that on August 22 a vehicle travelling southbound on the A478 had come to a stop as it waited for oncoming traffic to pass so it could turn in to Folly Farm.

Alden, who was driving a DAF road sweeper in the same direction, failed to react in time. The court heard that he braked, but the sweeper locked up and went in to the back of the stationary vehicle.

The hit vehicle was shunted forward with the force of the crash, and it sustained “heavy rear end damage”.

Alden did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 13, and was found guilty with the offence being proved in his absence.

He was fined £660 and was ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £110 in costs. He also had nine points put on his licence.