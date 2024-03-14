The bank has said its Haverfordwest branch, on Victoria Place, will close on August 8 due to “most customers” using alternative banking methods – such as online or mobile banking.

The closure will mean there are no Halifax branches left in Pembrokeshire, with customers having to travel to Carmarthen or Llanelli if they want to visit the bank in person.

A statement from Halifax said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

“Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches, including the Haverfordwest branch much less.

“This means we'll be closing Haverfordwest branch.

“After the branch closes a community banker will be available in the area to help customers one day a week so you can come in and talk to us.

“And in the lead up to the closure, branch staff will support you to get you started with our Mobile Banking app and Online Banking.”

Halifax has said that transactions at the branch – either at the counter or using the Immediate Deposit Machine – have fallen by 63 per cent from the year ending November 2018 to the year ending November 2023, and that the cash machine usage has dropped by 47 per cent in that same period.

The branch has 264 regular monthly customers, Halifax has said, of which 38 per cent are aged 55 to 74, 27 per cent are aged 35 to 54, and 19 per cent are aged 75 or over.

Halifax said that customers would still be able to use its banking services either online at halifax.co.uk, on the Halifax mobile banking app, or by phone.

Details of when and where the community banker will be will be confirmed closer to the branch’s closing date.