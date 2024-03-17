While our weather may not be getting drier, it's certainly getting warmer as the first day of spring approaches.
And Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about to photograph some lovely sights and scenes in Pembrokeshire this week.
Spring flowers showing their beauty and March skies displaying some fine sunsets are amongst the latest pictures sent in to the camera club.
And of course, there have also been some beautiful beach scenes.
Just scroll down the page to enjoy some of this week's splendid shots from the Western Telegraph Camera Club.
Savanna sunset
Magnificent magnolias
Marvellous Marloes
Sweet snowdrops
Canines in camouflage
