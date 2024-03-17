And Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about to photograph some lovely sights and scenes in Pembrokeshire this week.

Spring flowers showing their beauty and March skies displaying some fine sunsets are amongst the latest pictures sent in to the camera club.

And of course, there have also been some beautiful beach scenes.

Just scroll down the page to enjoy some of this week's splendid shots from the Western Telegraph Camera Club.

If you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own pictures featured, just head over to Facebook and sign up.

Savanna sunset

This Pembrokeshire sunset is giving Lion King vibes. (Image: Gareth Rees-Paton)

Magnificent magnolias

Beautiful blooms at Picton Castle Gardens. (Image: Melanie Felton)

Marvellous Marloes

The last rays of the sun linger on the beach at Marloes. (Image: Andy Vaughan)

Sweet snowdrops

Admire every detail of these snowdrops showing their beauty. (Image: Pelcomb Portraits)

Canines in camouflage

These doggy pals are almost camouflaged as they enjoy the beach at Abercastle. (Image: Maggie Leeming)

A fiery setting sun creates a monochrome landscape. (Image: Claire Hodges)