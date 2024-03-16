The show returns for its fourth year on Saturday, March 23, and is again a sell-out, with great support from model clubs and groups from all over south and west Wales.

Penfro’s Peter Mitchell said: “Each year we support two charities and this time it will be Sunderland Ward at South Pembrokeshire Hospital and the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, our hosts.

"Entry will be £2.50 for adults with youngsters 16 and under free."

He promised: “As before, we will have something to interest everyone, of all ages."

Penfro Modellers Club meets at 7pm on the third Wednesday in each month at the Heritage Centre, where several members volunteer.

For further details contact Peter Mitchell on 01646 689783 and pete.mitchell60@yahoo.com