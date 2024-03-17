A town's adopted Royal Navy warship has returned to its home port - as a pristine model.
The anti-submarine frigate, HMS Tenby, was launched in 1955 and made a number of courtesy visits to the seaside town of the same name in her 17-year Royal Navy career.
She had a brief film role in You Only Live Twice in 1967 when the fake funeral of Commander James Bond was filmed on board.
A model of the ship which has been in Tenby Museum's collection for many years has now undergone a much-needed 're-fit'.
Taking on the challenge were members of Penfro Modellers Club, based at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.
Paul Emens and Peter Mitchell have returned the model to its former glory, including scratch-building many missing parts.
The newly-restored HMS Tenby was presented to Glyn Harris of Tenby Museum by the modellers at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.
Peter said: “We were delighted to be asked to do this for Tenby Museum. Many of our club members volunteer at the Heritage Centre and it is very rewarding when one local museum can help out another. We have really enjoyed this project.”
Welcoming the connections between the two museums was the Heritage Centre’s newly appointed Community Engagement Officer, David Howell, who lives in Llanfyrnach.
David, who has a doctorate in archaeology, joined the team at the beginning of March and brings wide experience in the heritage field. His appointment, running to the late autumn, is supported by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund.
*The Penfro Modellers Club is holding its fourth annual show at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre on Saturday March 23.
