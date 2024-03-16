Do you have a special treasure that needs to be repaired?
If so, the BBC are looking for you to get involved in a new series of The Repair Shop.
Jay Blades and his team of experts from the BBC One programme are set to return for a new series and are currently scouting for special items to restore.
Since first appearing in 2017, the experts have successfully repaired more than a thousand historical artefacts and precious items.
The wide array of restored items includes musical instruments, antique paintings, and even a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.
The show's presenter, Mr Blades, said: "Series ten!
"It’s incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history."
Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay said: "If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating backstory, and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you."
For more information, email applications@ricochet.co.uk or visit the BBC website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here