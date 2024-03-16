If so, the BBC are looking for you to get involved in a new series of The Repair Shop.

Jay Blades and his team of experts from the BBC One programme are set to return for a new series and are currently scouting for special items to restore.

Since first appearing in 2017, the experts have successfully repaired more than a thousand historical artefacts and precious items.

The wide array of restored items includes musical instruments, antique paintings, and even a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

The show's presenter, Mr Blades, said: "Series ten!

"It’s incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history."

Ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay said: "If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating backstory, and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you."

For more information, email applications@ricochet.co.uk or visit the BBC website.