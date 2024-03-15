Sergejs Zakacura appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link and was charged with an offence of producing cannabis.

It was alleged that the 46-year-old was growing cannabis at an address in Monkton on February 3.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Zakacura, of India Row in Monkton, denied the offence.

Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date on July 25. Zakacura was remanded back in to custody until his trial.