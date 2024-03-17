Bryn Vaughan from Haverfordwest held a celebration at Haverfordwest Cricket Club to mark his special birthday.

He asked for donations to the charity to help fund life-saving research, and was delighted when £350 was raised.

Bryn has been a supporter of BHF since undergoing his heart op 19 years ago.

He said: ‘I would like to thank all my family and friends who came to the birthday event and gave donations. It was a wonderful evening, and I am delighted that £350 was raised for BHF to help fund research."

Urgent

Jayne Lewis, fundraising manager for BHF Cymru, said: “I would like to thank Bryn for donating his birthday money to BHF Cymru.

"With 340,000 living with heart and circulatory conditions and around 26 people losing their lives each day in Wales, the need for your support to fund more lifesaving breakthroughs has never been more urgent.

"It is only with donations from the public that the BHF can keep its research going.”

If you would like any information on BHF Cymru, contact Jayne Lewis on lewisja@bhf.org.uk or 07860 727 547.