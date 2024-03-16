Not-for-profit organisation, Pub is The Hub, after receiving £25,000 from The Royal Countryside Fund, now offers financial backing for pubs to introduce crucial local services and activities.

This could range from libraries to IT Hubs in rural areas across Wales.

The first pub to benefit from this initiative was North Wales' Ty’n Llan, diversifying services through a calendar of social events, volunteer schemes, and group initiatives.

Huw Jones, treasurer of Menter Ty’n Llan, said: "Working with Pub is The Hub has enabled us to invest in much needed audio and video equipment which has been invaluable in supporting the work of our Youth group."

Malcolm Harrison, Wales regional advisor for Pub is The Hub, encourages others to act: "Great opportunities like this don’t come along very often so we would advise any Welsh publicans to think about the benefits of diversification."

Interested establishments can contact Pub is The Hub before April 30, 2024.