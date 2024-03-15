The study, launched on World Sleep Day, March 15, reveals that only 40 per cent of Welsh residents are getting the recommended seven hours of sleep per night during the working week.

Stress, worries, or a racing mind are cited as the main culprits, impacting 41 per cent of those surveyed.

UK's leading yoga brand, Hotpod Yoga, conducted the research'.

The study showed that lack of sleep affects daily productivity and performance negatively, causing lack of energy or motivation, mood swings or irritability and poor memory or forgetfulness.

12 per cent admitted that disrupted sleep leads to arguments with friends, family or colleagues.

One in five admitted they haven’t tried any interventions to aid sleep.

In response, Sleep Scientist Dr Sophie Bostock said: "A good night’s sleep starts first thing in the morning."

She recommends being physically active every day, writing a daily journal to process thoughts before bed, practising breathwork, mindfulness or relaxation techniques during the day, and committing to regular yoga sessions.