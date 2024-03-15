Luyen Van Nguyen, 66, of Maltcast Ltd, Sao Mai Dragon Restaurant, Brewery Terrace, Saundersfoot, appeared in front of magistrates at Haverfordwest last week.

He admitted failing to ensure that specific requirements of European food regulation were complied with by placing unsafe food on the market.

The offence happened on March 7 last year.

Exactly a year later, Van Nguyen, as the operator of the food business admitted the offence which was contrary to regulations 4 and 5 of the General Food Regulations 2004.

He was fined £360 and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £144 victim surcharge. Magistrates took Van Nguyen’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.

He must begin paying the total of £1,004 on April 4 this year at a sum of £40 a month.

